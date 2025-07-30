  • Menu
Telangana farmers' armed struggle leader Dodda Padma passes away

Telangana farmers armed struggle leader Dodda Padma passes away
Dodda Padma, a notable figure in the Telangana farmers' armed struggle, has passed away at the age of 99. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night after fracturing her hip bone in a fall at her home in Chilukuru, Suryapet district.

Dodda Padma, a notable figure in the Telangana farmers' armed struggle, has passed away at the age of 99. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night after fracturing her hip bone in a fall at her home in Chilukuru, Suryapet district. She was subsequently admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where her condition deteriorated, as confirmed by her daughter, Kalpana.

Born to the late Katragadda Rangayya and Annapurna, both respected communist leaders from Atlapragada in N. Kondur mandal of NTR district in Andhra Pradesh, Padma was actively involved in communist movements from a young age and played a significant role in the resistance against the Nizam's rule.

Her husband, the late Dodda Narsaiah, served as an MLA for Huzurabad and was also a distinguished Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and freedom fighter dedicated to the Telangana armed struggle. Padma's contributions to the movement will be remembered by many.

