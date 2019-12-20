Telangana HC asks to state submit report on bodies of accused in Disha case

The state High Court on Friday asked the superintendent of Gandhi Hospital to submit a report on the status of bodies of accused who killed in the encounter by Hyderabad police and also asked to present before the court tomorrow.

The court also said that the Supreme Court has directed to collect evidence in the case and said that a re-postmortem will be conducted by the forensic experts from Delhi. However, the government's counsel told the court that re-postmortem is not needed with the officials from other states. However, the government should be provided some time to give its opinion, the council said.

Responding to it, the court asked to decide over it by 10.30 am tomorrow. The petition is adjourned to tomorrow.