Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana HC asks to state submit report on bodies of accused in Disha case

Telangana HC asks to state submit report on bodies of accused in Disha case
Highlights

The state High Court on Friday asked the superintendent of Gandhi Hospital to submit a report on the status of bodies of accused who killed in the...

The state High Court on Friday asked the superintendent of Gandhi Hospital to submit a report on the status of bodies of accused who killed in the encounter by Hyderabad police and also asked to present before the court tomorrow.

The court also said that the Supreme Court has directed to collect evidence in the case and said that a re-postmortem will be conducted by the forensic experts from Delhi. However, the government's counsel told the court that re-postmortem is not needed with the officials from other states. However, the government should be provided some time to give its opinion, the council said.

Responding to it, the court asked to decide over it by 10.30 am tomorrow. The petition is adjourned to tomorrow.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top