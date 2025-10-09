Live
- Govt releases over Rs 151 cr health sector grant to boost rural diagnostic infra in West Bengal
- SC allows in-service judges in direct District Judge recruitment
- Madras University IDE Results 2025 – Check UG, PG & Diploma Exam Results Online
- Guv lauds locals for making Manipur a model of community-driven conservation
- Cough syrup tragedy: CM Mohan Yadav visits Nagpur to enquire about children's health
- Kantara Chapter 1 Crosses ₹100 Crore in India – Taran Adarsh Tweets Box Office Collection
- Punjab CM Mann, Kejriwal jointly launch scheme to construct 3,100 stadiums
- Harshavardhan Rameshwar joins Puri Jagannadh–Vijay Sethupathi’s film
- Vijayashanthi unveils ‘Deccan Sarkar’ poster
- Key Russian and Chinese officials arrive in North Korea ahead of major anniversary
Telangana High Court stays local body elections notification and BC reservation GO
The Telangana local body elections have been suspended following a ruling from the High Court.
The Telangana local body elections have been suspended following a ruling from the High Court. On Thursday, the second day of arguments regarding Backward Class (BC) reservations was heard, during which the court issued a stay on Government Order 9 (GO 9), which had implemented a 42% reservation for BCs in local body elections.
The High Court's decision also included the suspension of the notification for the local body elections. The court has postponed the hearing on the BC reservations case for four weeks, instructing all parties to submit their counter-arguments within the next fortnight.
This interim ruling stemmed from various petitions challenging GO 9, prompting the High Court to listen to the government's stance before taking action. As a result, the election schedule in Telangana is now temporarily on hold, casting uncertainty over the local body election process. The court indicated that it would render a final decision after reviewing the government's counter-affidavit in subsequent hearings.