Telangana: JNTU Vice-Chancellor calls on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellorof JNTU, called on Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan, here, on Tuesday.

Dr. Tamilisai, who is the Chancellor of the State universities, instructed the VC to focus on promoting innovation and research in the true spirit of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We must gear up research, development, and innovation in our universities in order to meet the global challenges and ensure self-reliance of the country in science and technology," she addThe Governor directed Dr Reddy to improve the alumni network and rope in their services leveraging the Chancellor Connects Alumni initiative launched by the Raj Bhavan for the varsity's all-round development. The VC presented to her a book on Nano Technology penned by him and another book brought out on the occasion of his retirement as VC of MG University. Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan and other senior officials were present.