Telangana reports 852 new coronavirus cases, active cases mounts to 4,915

Corona cases have increased massively in Telangana on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, 36,764 corona tests were conducted and 852 new cases were reported. This is the first time after the third wave that more than 800 positive cases have been reported in a single day. Also, 640 new victims have recovered from Corona and no new deaths have occurred.



Currently, there are 4,915 active cases in the state. GHMC reported the highest number of new cases (358). The total number of cases reported in the state so far has increased to 8,16,531. Out of which 8,07,505 victims have recovered and 4,111 people died due to Corona.



The highest number of new cases are 358 in GHMC, 63 in Medchal Malkajgiri, 57 in Ranga Reddy, 35 in Peddapalli, 32 in Mahabubabad, 28 in Khammam, 26 in Hanmakonda, 26 in Nalgonda, 26 in Janagaon, 24 in Karimnagar, 22 in Bhadradri Kottagudem.