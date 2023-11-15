This election will determine the fate of Telangana. Think wisely and vote: BRS Working President KTR

Vemulawada: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the ensuing elections would determine the fate of Telangana hence people of the State should think wisely before voting.

The BRS working president addressed the gatherings at Kathalapur, Rudrangi, and Chandurthi mandals in the Vemulawada Constituency on Wednesday. Rama Rao stated that Vemulawada would be adopted and the development works would be expedited after BRS party candidate Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao wins the election.

Rama Rao said that the BJP betrayed former ZP Chairperson Tula Uma by promising Vemulawada ticket but handed over the B-form to another leader. He assured that Tula Uma would be protected and given a respectable position by the BRS party in the coming days. He said that despite losing two years and bearing Rs one lakh crore losses due to COVID-19, the development in the state continued under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He added that two more years went into elections and the BRS government properly had six and a half years to govern. He said that the BRS government could bring major development in the state which Congress couldn’t do in six decades.

The BRS leader said that KCR was the only CM in India who was giving a pension of Rs 2,000 to more than four and a half lakh beedi workers in Telangana. He said that Congress failed to give current and water to the people in six decades and was now coming again to ask for votes. He rubbished the statement of TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy who said a three-hour power supply was sufficient for the farmers in Telangana to irrigate an acre of land if they could run a 10HP pump set. “These Congress leaders do not know about farming,” he said, asking the people if they wanted current or Congress.

The Congress leaders are bringing DK Shiva Kumar and Rahul Gandhi to fight against KCR and BJP is bringing PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Union Ministers, and over 15 Chief Ministers of different states. “That is why I say this is a fight between Delhi ‘Doras’ and the people of Telangana. This election will determine the fate of Telangana,” said Rao while addressing the people in Vemulawada.