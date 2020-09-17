Two washed away in stream in Sangareddy

Two people were washed away in the overflowing stream near Satwar village of Zaheerabad mandal of Sangareddy district on Thursday. The victims were identified as Raju (40), a resident of Haddanur and Rajesh (40), a resident of Satwar of the same mandal.

The police said that the stream was overflowing following the heavy streams in the past two days. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace the persons with the help of expert swimmers. The Zaheerabad police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Last week, a 34-year-old man identified as Mahesh Goud drowned in Saki Cheruvu in Sangareddy district. He was a resident of Golla Basthi in Patancheru mandal.

On August 26, two women, natives of Ilapur tanda under Ameenpur police station limits in Sangareddy drowned after they accidentally slipped in a water tank. They were identified as Vaddera Ashwini (19) and Vaddera Varalakshmi. The two along with two others went to the tank to wash their clothes.