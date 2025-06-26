University of San Diego, TGCHE explore potential tie-up for tech-driven governance

Hyderabad: A high-level delegation from the University of San Diego (USD) recently met with Prof V Balakista Reddy, Chairman, and Prof Sriram Venkatesh, Secretary, of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), to explore potential collaborations in faculty development, student mobility, and technology-driven governance. This meeting marks a significant step towards building academic partnerships between Telangana and global institutions.

The TGCHE said on Wednesday that the discussions focused on several key areas: Master’s Programs: Opportunities are available for programs such as the MS in Applied Artificial Intelligence, MS in Applied Data Science, MS in Cybersecurity Engineering, and MS in Cybersecurity Operations & Leadership. Upskilling of Faculty: The US delegation proposed a long-term partnership focused on faculty training and the development of academic leadership.

Joint Research Initiatives: There are potential collaborations on joint research projects, including discussions around intellectual property rights (IPRs) and joint research publications.

Entrepreneurship: Aims to explore avenues for fostering entrepreneurial skills among students.

The meeting highlighted the importance of improving access to global higher education for exceptional students from Telangana. The delegation discussed identifying scholarship recipients and their international opportunities to create new pathways for deserving students to benefit from globally aligned education.

This collaboration aims to enhance administrative efficiency and introduce innovative governance practices throughout the state.

Prof. V. Balakista Reddy emphasized the significance of forming meaningful global academic partnerships, stating, “Telangana is committed to achieving global standards in education. We are pleased to collaborate with the University of San Diego to further this goal. Faculty empowerment, student mobility, and administrative skill enhancement are essential pillars of our higher education vision.”

Dr. Chell Roberts, Dean of the University of San Diego, echoed this sentiment by saying, “At USD, we believe in creating global bridges through education.

Telangana’s commitment to innovation in public education and capacity building aligns with our vision for inclusive, future-ready learning. We look forward to co-developing impactful programs that will benefit both faculty and students.”

This meeting marks a significant milestone in Telangana’s efforts to globalize its education system, consistent with the state’s broader objectives of internationalization, skill development, and innovation in public service.