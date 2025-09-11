Unrest in Nepal: State govt swings into action; sets up helpline in New Delhi

Hyderabad: In view of the current uncertain situation in Nepal, the Telangana government has set up an emergency helpline at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi through which Telangana citizens stranded in Nepal will be helped.

The government has clarified that as per the information received so far, there were no problems for any Telangana citizen in Nepal. The state government was taking precautionary measures in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. If any Telangana citizen is stranded in Nepal, their family members can contact the Telangana Bhavan officials in Delhi on the following numbers. The government has released telephone numbers of the officials for finding their whereabouts – Vandana, private secretary and liaison head to the resident commissioner- +91 9871999044 and G Rakshit Nayak, liaison officer- +91 9643723157 and CH Chakravarthy, public relations officer- +91 9949351270. The government has made it clear that the citizens of Telangana and their family members should trust only official information. It has advised not to pay attention to propaganda. It has said that all measures were being taken to ensure that the citizens of Telangana do not face any difficulties in Nepal.

Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that the government was continuously coordinating with central agencies and the Indian Embassy, keeping the safety of the people of Telangana as a priority. He asked Telangana tourists in Nepal to be vigilant and follow the instructions of the authorities in the wake of the violence. The Minister assured the Telangana tourists stranded in Nepal not to worry, as they will be there for them. He talked to the Resident Commissioner of Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi on the same issue over the phone. He said that Telangana citizens stranded in Nepal who have gone to Nepal for tourism can contact the officials of Telangana Bhavan on these numbers for assistance.