Wanaparthy collector calls student to achieve 100% pass in SSC

Wanaparthy District: On Thursday, the Collector along with Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar made a surprise visit to the Telangana Social Welfare Girls Residential School in Kothakota Mandal Center.

The Collector inspected the room where the kitchen utensils were stored in the school and examined the registers. He advised that there should be a mess committee in the school and that when the stock of kitchen utensils arrives, it should be unloaded in the presence of the students' mess committee. He said that when the stock is unloaded, an entry should be made in the register. He advised that the stock should be unloaded in the presence of the students. The mess committee called the students and asked whether they were signing when the stock arrived or not. He said that the expiry date of the items related to kitchen utensils should be checked.

On this occasion, the Collector had a joint meal with the students.

Speaking to the students, the Collector advised that the supervisors should taste the food before serving it to the students and only then serve it to the students. If the food is not tasty, they should cook it again and serve it to the students. He advised that only quality food should be provided to the students.

Speaking to the class 10 students, the Collector asked them how the food and accommodation were, to which the students replied that they were fine. He directed the students to study hard and achieve good marks in the class 10 board exams.

Social Welfare Department Officer Mallikarjun, Tehsildar Venkatesh, School Principal Madhavi, other officials and others were with the Collector.