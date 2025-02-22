Live
Just In
Wanaparthy: Sanitation worker collapses protesting ‘unlawful’ dismissal
Workers claim contractor misappropriating salaries, reducing staff, and forcing fewer employees to handle workload
Wanaparthy: A sanitation worker at Wanaparthy Medical College, Sujatha, collapsed outside the college gate after be-ing denied entry over false theft allegations. She was protesting against her alleged unlawful dismissal when she suffered severe exhaustion and vomiting, leading to her hospitalisation at Wanaparthy Gov-ernment Hospital.
According to workers, the contractor Srikanth Reddy has been allegedly illegally removing sanitation staff while still drawing salaries for the full 143 sanctioned workers. Despite repeated complaints, the district hospital superintendent, Rangarao, has allegedly supported the contractor, allowing the exploi-tation to continue.
Sujatha was barred from meeting Medical College Principal Sunandini and stopped at the gate when she demanded proof of the allegations against her. In response, she launched a hunger strike, insisting on her reinstatement. However, after hours under the scorching sun, she collapsed.
Workers claim the contractor has been misappropriating salaries, reducing staff, and forcing fewer em-ployees to handle the workload. They had earlier submitted complaints through Prajavani and ap-proached District Collector Adarsh Surabhi, demanding action.