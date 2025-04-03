Warangal Chapata Chilli gets GI tag

Hyderabad: The Warangal Chapata Chilli has recently been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. This marks the 18th GI registration for Telangana and is the first horticultural product to receive this designation.

Following this development, 6,738 acres are now under cultivation in the Warangal, Hanumakonda, Mulugu, and Bhupalapalli districts producing approximately 10,951 metric tons annually.

According to Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University, Vice Chancellor, Dr Danda Raji Reddy, around 20,574 farmers will benefit from this GI tag. The fruits of the Warangal Chapata Chilli are characterised by their bright red color and bold, thick-walled structure. Locally known as “tomato chili,” they resemble a blocky, tomato-like shape.

There are three types of fruit within the Warangal Chapata Chilli: single patti, double patti, and odalu. This chili has been cultivated in the villages of Nagaram in the Jammikunta mandal for over 80 years, with Nadikuda village likely serving as the oldest source. It later spread to surrounding villages as seeds were shared, particularly among the Velama community.

Dr D Raji Reddy stated that this GI tag will encourage the registration of more horticultural products in the future. He noted that the GI registration process for Balanagar Custard Apple and Armur Turmeric is currently underway at the University. Subhajit Saha, a GI practitioner and founder of Resolute4IP, assisted with the legal and statutory requirements for the registration, along with Dr Bhaskar, a scientist who handled the technical aspects. Saha explained that following the GI registration, farmers can market their produce at a higher price, increasing from the current Rs 300 per kg to Rs 450-500 per kg.

Proper packaging and branding will be crucial for the marketing of this chili, and efforts will focus on registering authorized users to ensure that all producers benefit from the GI registration. The Warangal Chapata Chilli, affectionately dubbed the “tomato chili,” has officially received its GI tag from the GI Registry of the Government of India. The GI application, numbered 984, was filed in 2022 by the Thimmampet Chilly Farmer Producer Company Limited and the Janna Reddy Venkat Reddy Horticultural Research Station (JVR HRS) in Mahabubabad District, along with Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTGHU).

The Thimmampet Chilly Farmer Producer Company Limited has welcomed this development. Rajkumar Reddy, President of the Farmer Producer Company, believes that this GI tag will enhance the livelihoods of chilli farmers by expanding their markets and exploring export opportunities.