WTC Shamshabad hosts welcome reception for AI Summit delegates

Hyderabad: World Trade Centre Shamshabad on Wednesday hosted a welcome reception for the speakers, delegates and other guests of the Global AI Summit 2024 here at HICC, on Wednesday.

The two-day Telangana Gobal AI Summit, organised by the State government, is scheduled to be held from today. More than 60 speakers, 18 international speakers and 2,000 delegates will be participating.

In the welcome remarks, Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary of IT, said that the discussions that the first edition of Global AI summit will initiate will continue post the event. "After the new government was formed, the first decision announced by the IT minister was to host an AI summit to educate, collaborate and tell others about the government's aspirations. After the summit, multiple discussions, engagement and gathering with stakeholders will take place over the next four years," he said.

He also thanked WTC Shamshabad for earmarking space for AI related companies at their upcoming mini smart city.

The guest of honour, D Sridhar Babu, IT Minister, Telangana government, said that the government will leverage on the AI Summit to gain a direction for building the AI City and Telangana as the AI capital of the globe.

"When we formed the government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and our IT team mulled over the disruption taking place in the tech and how it can be capitalised. We wanted to embrace the disruption and leverage the cutting edge technology to move forward."

He further said that the knowledge gathered from the experts during the two-day global summit will be collated and used to develop the AI city and also in turn will be shared with the world.

Robin Van Puyenbroeck, Executive Director, WTCA, New York, spoke about WTC’s aim to be a part of the growth story of the city, in terms of the upcoming future city. He also highlighted Hyderabad's tech prowess and direction in which the State is headed towards becoming the leader in IT.

Aditya Bajoria, Partner, EY, Deepanwita C, CEO, IKP Knowledge Park, Gareth O Wyn, Deputy Brirish High Commission, Manila Datla, Chairman, Ficci Telangana, JA Chowdhary, former Advisor, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Nakul Daliwal, Telangana Rep, IFCCI, Srini Chandupatla, president, TiE Hyderabad, and other guests attended the reception. The soft launch of the upcoming WTC Shamshabad mini smart city was also held.