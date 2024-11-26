2nd batch of capacity building programme begins at IIM-V

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV) started the second batch of its capacity building programme on ‘managing large digital transformative projects’.

The five-day programme, supported by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has brought together 31 participants from various government organisations across the country.

An initiative under the Digital India Programme, the programme is designed to empower government organisations to effectively manage and execute high-impact digital projects, ensuring their long-term success.

Prof Srinivas Josyula, the programme director, provided an overview of the programme and stressed the importance of the initiative in empowering government organisations to manage large-scale digital transformation projects.

Dinesh Didel, director of technology management at NeGD highlighted the programme’s significance in fostering a collective vision for digital transformation.

The participants came from diverse sectors, including Town and Country Planning, Social Justice and Empowerment, Civil Aviation, Broadcasting, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Police Departments. The programme focuses on areas such as digital transformation, effective utilisation of AI, building digital trust and implementing change management strategies for government officials. Prof Abhishek Srivastava, programme co-director, also spoke.