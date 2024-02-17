With the divine grace of Lord Sri Surya, known as the radiant sun god who illuminates the world, Adala Prabhakar Reddy has embarked on a noble mission to combat corruption, anarchy, and illegality in the rural areas of Nellore. Believing that it is by the blessings of God that this endeavor has been initiated, Reddy aims to bring about positive change and suppress the wrongdoings plaguing the region.

The recent election campaign of Adala Prabhakar Reddy was filled with the divine blessings of Lord Sri Surya, creating waves of excitement and fear among his opponents. The auspicious occasion of Sri Surya Jayanti, known as the day of Lord Surya's birth, was considered highly fortunate for Reddy and his supporters, who believe that everything that occurs on this day is auspicious.

Lord Sri Surya is said to mount his celestial chariot on the sacred day of Rathasaptami, spreading light and dispelling darkness from the world. In alignment with this symbolism, Reddy has initiated the Vijaya Sankharavam - an initiative striving to eradicate the malevolent actions of wrongdoers in Nellore Rural, under the guidance and blessings of Bhanudu Divya Ashirwada.

This move by Adala Prabhakar Reddy is seen as a beacon of hope for the rural population of Nellore, symbolizing the first ray of light that will usher in positive change. The timing of this initiative, commencing on the auspicious Rathasaptami day, further signifies Reddy's unwavering commitment and determination to succeed.

Rathasaptami, being a day revered for its divine blessings, lends credibility to any venture undertaken with the grace of Lord Surya. As Lord Sri Surya mounts his chariot to illuminate the world on this auspicious day, Reddy aims to bring light to the rural areas of Nellore, dispelling corruption and ushering in prosperity.

The Vijaya Sankharavam initiated by Adala Prabhakar Reddy will continue its march towards victory, armed with the divine blessings sought on Rathasaptami. With the support and guidance of the righteous, Reddy aspires to create a better future for the rural population of Nellore, free from the shackles of corruption and unlawful activities.

As the sun rises on this ambitious initiative, the hope of a transformed Nellore Rural shines brightly, driven by the grace of Lord Sri Surya and the unwavering determination of Adala Prabhakar Reddy.