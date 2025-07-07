AIKS urges Minister to establish tobacco procurement centre in Nandyal

Nandyal: Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham (AIKS) has submitted a formal appeal to establish a dedicated tobacco procurement centre in Nandyal to support local farmers struggling with marketing their produce.

On Sunday, AIKS delegation met Minister for Law and Minority Affairs NMD Farooq and urged him for immediate government intervention in view of the ongoing challenges faced by tobacco growers in the region. During the meeting, the AIKS delegation highlighted the plight of tobacco farmers, who are unable to sell their produce at fair prices due to lack of an official procurement facility in Nandyal.

Responding positively, Minister Farooq assured the delegation that their concerns would be raised in the upcoming State Cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday.