Andhra High Court to hear AP capital petitions on daily basis from September 21

The petitions filed in respect of Andhra Pradesh capital matters were heard in the High Court on Thursday. The tribunal discussed the over the day-to-day hearing with lawyers from the 21st of next month. The three-judge bench made it clear that it was prepared to hold a hearing in the High Court if the physical distance was observed.

Supreme Court counsel Nitish Gupta filed a contempt of court petition on behalf of the petitioner during the hearing. The petitioner pointed out to the tribunal that the state government was planning to build a huge guest house at Kapuluppada in Visakhapatnam. Arguments have been heard that this is also part of the move to executive capital. The High Court directed the CS to file a counter claim by September 10.

Farmers, public associations and public representatives have so far filed a total of 70 petitions. A three-judge bench heard all the petitions. The status quo orders issued by the High Court on the repeal of the Capital and CRDA Act will come to an end today.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court refused to hear the petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government against High Court's interim orders of issuing status quo. It is learnt that the Andhra Pradesh government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the status quo imposed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the Gazette abolishing CRDA and decentralisation of development bills. The Supreme Court dismissed the petition seeking quashing of the status quo orders issued by the High Court.