Andhra Pradesh: Development works at Kadapa Airport completed
The development works at the airport on the outskirts of Kadapa city has been completed. Recently, the newly undertaken Kadapa airport runway expansion, taxiway and four new parking lot have been completed by which night landing has become available here.
The development work was completed quickly as the state government collected the 70 acres required for the expansion of the airport and handed it over to the central government.
There will be more facilities for passengers with the latest developments.
