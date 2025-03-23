AP committed to provide world-class education: MP

Visakhapatnam : The Andhra Pradesh government is committed to provide world-class education and industry-aligned skill training, said Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat.

Highlighting that the aerospace industry is poised to grow at the felicitation of the third batch of students from Boeing Youth Skilling programme, who completed their aerospace manufacturing training in Andhra Pradesh, here on Saturday, the MP said by partnering with leading global companies, students can be equipped with cutting-edge knowledge and practical exposure. “This initiative will not only create employment opportunities but also position Andhra Pradesh as a hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation in India,” he underlined.

Organised by Boeing India, in collaboration with Learning Links Foundation (LLF), the fourth batch of the aerospace training initiative to benefit 127 students and they are set to complete the course next month.

Designed to provide hands-on experience, industry-relevant skills and career counselling to students from government polytechnic colleges across Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, the aerospace training programme is conducted at the MSME Technology Centre in alignment with the industry needs.

Stressing on growing demand for skilled workforce in the aerospace sector, Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India and South Asia highlighted how the recent market assessment indicated that South Asia will need 37,000 pilots and an equal number of technicians over the next 20 years and 90 percent of this demand coming from India.

“To meet this growing need, it is crucial to equip young talent, especially in emerging regions like Andhra Pradesh, with the necessary skills and industry exposure,” he stated.

Reiterating the foundation’s commitment to empowering youth, Nuria Ansari president of Learning Links Foundation said, “Launched in partnership with Boeing in 2023, this training initiative is creating a skilled workforce for the aerospace manufacturing sector. It is a matter of great pride that our youth are receiving the right opportunities to develop their talents and contribute to the nation’s progress.”