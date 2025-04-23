AP govt’s initiative to develop India’s first Quantum Computing village in Amaravati

Vijayawada: Taking a significant step forward in realising its vision of building India’s first Quantum Computing Village, the Government of Andhra Pradesh held a high-level meeting today under the aegis of the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS).

The 50-acre facility in Amaravati, already announced by the state government, is envisioned as a pioneering ecosystem for quantum computing research and collaboration. The latest meeting focused on infrastructure planning, ecosystem development, and technical alignment for the prestigious project.

Representatives from IBM, TCS, and L&T participated in detailed deliberations. Key highlights of the discussion included the design of an Iconic Building to be constructed by L&T, housing advanced quantum systems provided by IBM, with a possibility of expanding the facility for decades to come.

Bhaskar Katamneni, Secretary of RTGS, shared key details of the planned ecosystem, highlighting that the Quantum Computing Village will feature a landmark Iconic Building, conceptualised by IBM.

The facility is envisioned as a collaborative ecosystem where institutions and companies can access and share advanced quantum computing resources. It will also include a dedicated on-site data centre to support high-performance computing needs. IBM and TCS will jointly finalise the infrastructure specifications, with the initial setup set to host the IBM Quantum System Two.

Emphasising the project’s global ambition, Bhaskar stated, “This Quantum Village will be a world-class facility—India’s window to the future of computing.”

Pradyumna PS, Special Secretary, added that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to accelerate progress and ensure swift execution of the project.

Patryk Gumann from IBM Quantum, USA, gave a comprehensive presentation on IBM Quantum System Two. He also discussed technical and infrastructure requirements with L&T and state representatives to facilitate its early deployment.

Notable attendees included Indrajit Mitra, Vice President & Head of Research, L&T Mindtree; Vijayan, Chief Architect, L&T; G. Ramakrishna, CFO, AP Cluster, L&T; C.V. Sridhar, Head – Academics, COIN & India Strategic Initiative; and L. Venkata Subramaniam, Head, IBM Quantum, India.