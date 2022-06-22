AP Inter results 2022: Botsa Satyanarayana releases the results, check the link

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday released the AP Intermediate 2022 results under the auspices of Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana in Vijayawada.



The minister who spoke after releasing the results spoke to the media and stated that 2,41,591 students from first year and 2,58,449 from second year were passed where girls topped in both the years.

According to Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Krishna district has topped the results wit 72 percent while Kadapa the lowest with 55 percent. He said that the students cans apply for recounting and re-verification from June 25 to July 5.