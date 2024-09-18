Live
Just In
Balineni Srinivas Reddy Resigns from YSRCP; likely to join Jana Sena
Former minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy has officially announced his resignation from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and its basic membership. In a letter addressed to party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Reddy cited personal reasons for his resignation, while also emphasizing the importance of maintaining respect and decorum in political discourse.
In light of recent speculations regarding his political future, Reddy is scheduled to meet Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada on September 19. This meeting is expected to discuss his potential joining with the Jana Sena, further fueling rumors of his move from YSRCP.
As political dynamics in the state continue to shift, all eyes will be on the outcome of Reddy's meeting with Pawan Kalyan, which could lead to significant changes in the region's political landscape.