BC Raja Reddy presents merit scholarships to tenth grade toppers, Urges students to aspire for greatness

Banaganapalle (Nandyal district), June 18, 2025: Former Banaganapalle town sarpanch BC Raja Reddy emphasized the importance of education in achieving higher goals and overcoming poverty. As part of an initiative in memory of his deceased parents, BC Gurreddy and BC Lakshmamma, Raja Reddy presented Pratibha Puraskaram (Merit Cash Awards) to outstanding students from the 2024-25 Class 10 board examinations on Wednesday. A total of Rs 3 lakh was awarded to six top-performing students—one each from Banaganapalle, Koilakuntla, Owk, Sanjamala, and Kolimigundla mandals—each receiving Rs 50,000 and a memento at a felicitation ceremony held at the Government Junior College in Banaganapalle.

The event began with a grand welcome for BC Raja Reddy by students and faculty. Highlighting the significance of government school education, he stated that financial hardships should not hinder access to quality education. He recalled how several notable individuals—like IAS officer Gandham Chandrudu from a poor family in Kolimigundla, RBI former governor Y.V. Reddy, and former President APJ Abdul Kalam—overcame adversity to reach great heights. He encouraged students to take inspiration from such legends and pursue education with discipline and perseverance, regardless of their circumstances.

In a special address, renowned personality development expert Venu Gopal inspired students on building strong character and staying focused. BC Raja Reddy voiced concern over youth being distracted by mobile phones and losing valuable time, warning that misuse of technology could lead them astray. He emphasized that the period of Class 10 and Intermediate education is a turning point in every student's life, urging them to make informed and disciplined choices to shape a bright future.

The program concluded with participation from retired HM IV Pakkira Reddy, MEO Swaroopa, Junior College Principal Rajika, teachers, and students. Astrologer Venkataramudu served as the event’s host, captivating the audience. BC Raja Reddy reiterated that education is the true path to dignity and success, calling on students to make full use of government schemes and support systems available to underprivileged learners, and to strive for self-reliance through both knowledge and skill development.



