Career aspirants encouraged to stay focused on their goals

Career aspirants encouraged to stay focused on their goals
Visakhapatnam: Every career aspirant is capable of realising his or her dreams, encouraged Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri, CEO and director of Magna...

Visakhapatnam: Every career aspirant is capable of realising his or her dreams, encouraged Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri, CEO and director of Magna International, Canada.

The CEO and director visited Visakhapatnam Public Library (VPL) and addressed the career aspirants as part of the programme tailored for the aspirants, focusing on the theme ‘coming together for dissemination of knowledge.’

Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri shared his experiences working in various companies. In his address to career aspirants, he highlighted what to focus for the career aspirants to be successful, overcome fear of failure and achieve their goals.

Further, the CEO and director emphasised on being self-motivated to sail through ups and downs. After touring around the library premises, he lauded the management for facilitating such conducive facility for diverse readers frequenting it.

Jointly organised by Visakhapatnam Public Library and Centre for Policy Studies, the event was held in the presence of the VPL Society secretary D.S. Varma, vice president TSR Prasad and director of Centre for Policy Studies Prof (Retd) A. Prasanna Kumar.

