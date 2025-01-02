Chandrababu Congratulates Arjuna Award Winners and Khel Ratna Awardees

In a heartfelt message, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has extended his congratulations to four outstanding sportspersons who have brought honor to the nation by being selected for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

The recipients include Manu Bhaker, an Olympic medalist in air gun shooting; Gukesh, an Indian Grand Master and World Chess Champion; Harmanpreet Singh, an Olympic medalist and prominent hockey player; and Praveen Kumar, an Olympic medalist in Para Athletics. Chandrababu expressed his pride in their achievements, noting the significant impact they have had on enhancing the nation's prestige in the world of sports.

Special recognition was given to Gukesh, who has displayed exceptional talent in chess from a young age and recently claimed the title of World Champion during the 2024 Chess Tournament. Chandrababu wished Gukesh continued success, hoping that he would further excel with his remarkable abilities.

In addition, he congratulated the Arjuna Award winners, Jyoti Yarraji, an athlete hailing from Visakhapatnam, and Jivanji Deepti, a para-athlete from Warangal, for their accomplishments and contributions to Indian sports.

The accolades highlight the commitment and dedication of these athletes, as well as their role in inspiring future generations.