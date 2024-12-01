Chittoor on high alert as Cyclone Fengal looms over Southwest Bay of Bengal

Chittoor : With Cyclone Fengal intensifying over the southwest Bay of Bengal, the district administration, under the leadership of Collector Sumit Kumar, has sprung into action to mitigate potential damage. The Collector has instructed district officials, RDOs, tahsildars and MPDOs to remain vigilant and take proactive measures.

In a teleconference with key officials, including Joint Collector G Vidyadhari, the Collector emphasised the need for preparedness to prevent loss of life and property. Highlighting the weather department’s heavy rainfall alert for the region, he issued specific instructions to irrigation and revenue departments to monitor and safeguard water bodies, embankments and canals.

A control room has been set up and residents can report emergencies by contacting 9491077356. Collector Sumit Kumar directed officials at all levels – from district to village secretariat, to remain accessible in their headquarters to ensure seamless coordination.

Officials have been tasked with inspecting bunds, canals and low-lying areas to prevent breaches and flooding. Farmers have been advised to secure crops and take measures to prevent losses, with agriculture and horticulture officers providing necessary support and raising awareness. Veterinary officials have been instructed to educate dairy farmers about safeguarding livestock and ensuring adequate shelter and care. The electricity department has been urged to promptly address any outages caused by heavy rains and restore power efficiently. Area hospitals and PHCs have been ordered to stay fully staffed and stock essential medicines to handle any medical emergencies. Revenue officials have been directed to identify vulnerable thatched houses and old structures, moving residents to nearby schools and colleges designated as relief centers.

Joint Collector G Vidyadhari called for heightened vigilance on the ground, stressing the need for officers to take a hands-on approach. Bridges, culverts, and causeways have been identified as critical points for monitoring to avoid disruptions.