CM orders probe into death of pastor Pagadala

Rajamahendravaram: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday ordered a thorough investigation into the suspicious death of Christian pastor Praveen Pagadala near Rajahmundry.

Praveen Pagadala (45), a well-known preacher in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the outskirts of Rajahmundry on Tuesday morning. “Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the death of Hyderabad-based pas-tor Praveen Pagadala. He issued orders to conduct a multi-pronged investigation into the death of the pastor,” said an official press release.

The CM also spoke to DGP Harish Kumar Gupta regarding the incident, adding that Pagadala was en route to a Christian convention in Chagallu on a two-wheeler when he was later found dead.

Following the discovery of Pagadala’s body, East Godavari district police registered a case un-der BNSS Section 194. East Godavari district additional superintendent of police (ASP) A V Subba Raju confirmed that Pagadala was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Meanwhile, YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy described Pagadala’s death as “deeply saddening.”

“Amid suspicions raised by Praveen’s close associates and relatives regarding his demise, Jagan demanded the government conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter,” read a press release from YSRCP. He also expressed his heartfelt condolences to Pagadala’s family mem-bers.

On the other hand, minister Nara Lokesh expressed shock over Pagadala’s sudden death, stat-ing that he was deeply saddened and prayed for his soul to rest in peace. He also extended his condolences to the pastor’s family. Lokesh assured that while preliminary police investiga-tions suggest an accident, several Christian organizations have raised concerns about the na-ture of his death, prompting a full-fledged inquiry.

Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha spoke to East Godavari SP D Narasimha Kishore on phone, sought details of the incident. She ordered a comprehensive investigation into the pastor’s death, including a thorough review of CCTV footage from the accident site and surrounding areas.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday night, East Godavari SP Narasimha Kishore said that a video recording of the postmortem had been conducted. All relevant evidence, including find-ings from the accident site and items recovered from the vehicle, had been sent to the foren-sic lab for examination. CCTV footage had also been provided to forensic experts. He con-firmed that special teams had been deployed to investigate all possible angles.

Investigators found that Praveen Pagadala’s last phone call was made to a person named Rammohan. Authorities have urged anyone with evidence or information to come forward. CCTV footage from the Gaman Bridge to Konthamuru revealed five vehicles that passed during Pagadala’s journey, all of which are under analysis.

In addition to the forensic investigation, special teams from Hyderabad and Vijayawada have been deployed to examine other possible factors that may have led to the pastor’s death.