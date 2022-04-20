CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to open caustic soda unit tomorrow

Vijayawada: Industries and IT minister Gudivada Amarnath said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Grasim Industrial Limited's first chlor-alkali manufacturing site in Andhra Pradesh at Balabhadrapuram village in Biccavolu mandal of East Godavari district on April 21.

In a statement on Tuesday, the minister said Grasim Industries would be the biggest caustic soda unit in the state with an investment of Rs 2,700 crore and the company has agreed to the government's policy of giving 75 per cent jobs to the locals. He said Grasim industries would provide direct employment to 1,300 people and indirect employment to another 1,150 people.

The minister said the Grasim Industries has used advanced technologies to prevent contamination of underground water and has included a combined water treatment cum effluent treatment and recycle plant with Zero Liquid discharge facility, to ensure no liquid flows out of the plant.

Grasim Industries Limited is a flagship company of the global conglomerate Aditya Birla Group. It is a leading global producer of viscose staple fibre, the largest chlor-alkali, linen and insulators player in India. Through its subsidiaries, UltraTech Cement and Aditya Birla Capital, it is also India's largest cement producer and a leading diversified financial services player.