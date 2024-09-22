Cybercrime police station in every district soon

Tadepalligudem (West Godavari district) : The state government has approved the establishment of a cybercrime police station in every district, according to G V G Ashok Kumar, Eluru range DIG. He made this announcement to the media on Saturday during an annual inspection of the Tadipalligudem rural circle police station.

DIG Ashok Kumar referred to the rising trend of cybercrimes, even in rural areas. He emphasised the importance of reporting such crimes immediately to the helpline 1930 within three hours to block accounts and prevent financial losses. He also announced a 100-day action plan to combat ganja smuggling in each district, with special surveillance on smugglers and known offenders. Police would officers receive specialised training to ensure strict penalties for those involved in ganja cases. Additionally, awareness programmes on the harmful effects of drug use will be conducted for students.

In the light of increasing Pocso cases, the DIG instructed police to raise awareness about ‘good touch, bad touch’ in educational institutions for young children. He urged youth to avoid unnecessary chatting with strangers on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

He said that construction of police station buildings will proceed in phases. He directed the DSP to coordinate with the Tadepalligudem municipality for the maintenance and operation of traffic signals. Efforts are also underway to install CCTV cameras in towns, including at private establishments, and to secure properties with surveillance cameras through the LHMS initiative.

SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi and DSP D S R V S N Murthy participated in the meeting.