HM meets fishermen over bulk drug park

Anakapalli: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha assured that the bulk drug park works would be halted based on the appeals made by the people of Rajayyapeta.

After interacting with locals who protested against the establishment of the bulk drug park in the region for the past 16 days, Anitha pointed out that a section of people is politicising the issue. “It is very clear that the fishermen are being provoked in the region and it has to be stopped,” she observed.

In February, 2024, the previous government laid the foundation stone for the park. Welcoming the initiative, the locals performed ‘palabhishekam’ to the portrait of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “However, the proposal is now being politicised as some people are provoking the fishermen,” the Home Minister stressed.

In order to place a check on the issue on a permanent basis, Anitha said that a committee would be formed involving all political parties soon. She mentioned that the NDA government is taking several initiatives for the benefit of the fishermen community. “The credit of giving pensions to fishermen at the age of 50 years goes to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu,” she recalled.

The Home Minister said that people in Rajayyapeta should trust the government and they will not be betrayed.