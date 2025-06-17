Kadiri MLA praises ‘Thalli Ki Vandanam’, slams YSRCP

Kadiri: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad addressed the media on Monday at the Kadiri TDP office, asserting that the “Talli Ki Vandanam” scheme is not only historic within the Telugu states but also gaining global recognition.

During his press briefing, The MLA urged those who have not yet received the scheme’s benefits to file a grievance through the official channel to ensure timely assistance.

Highlighting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s inclusive vision, the MLA emphasized that the TDP has always prioritized the welfare of the Muslim community and will continue to do so with sincerity. He criticized the YSRCP leadership, stating that they should bow their heads in shame for failing to implement meaningful welfare schemes.

In contrast, he praised TDP’s track record in delivering people-centric programmes. MLA Prasad warned people against falling for any kind of political inducements or distractions, affirming that the current government is working with integrity and a commitment to serve all sections of society.

He issued a strong warning against individuals who acquired properties illegally by misusing religion, political influence, or government power, making it clear that such people will not be spared.

The latter further cautioned that if YSRCP leaders or their supporters attempt to disrupt law and order, the government would take strict action without hesitation. He also condemned the misuse of the real estate sector during the previous YSRCP regime, accusing them of committing fraud and encroaching on government lands under the guise of business.

In conclusion, he said that the “Talli Ki Vandanam” scheme reflects the TDP government’s respect for motherhood and inclusive governance, calling upon citizens to trust the government’s integrity and make use of grievance redressal mechanisms wherever needed.