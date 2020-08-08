X
Kakinada: Sanitation worker donates plasma

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy congratulating plasma donor K Appala Raju
Highlights

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy has said that plasma therapy would help chronic Covid-19 patients recover quickly.

Along with Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri , GGH Superintendent Dr M Raghavendra Rao, he launched a plasma collection drive at Government General Hospital here on Friday. For the first time in East Godavari district, a sanitation worker K Appala Raju volunteered to donate his plasma in GGH and designated State Covid-19 hospital.

He was detected positive for Coronavirus back in June and he recovered completely. Collector Muralidhar Reddy praised him and called upon youth in the age group of 20-40 years to come forward to donate their plasma.

