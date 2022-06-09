Kodali Nani, Vallabhaneni Vamsi shocks Nara Lokesh by joining his Zoom meeting

Former minister Kodali Nani and MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi gave a rude shock to TDP leader Nara Lokesh by participating in the Zoom Conference organized by Nara Lokesh with the students of class tenth. Lokesh was stunned to see the duo and immediately cut thr Zoom Live.



On the other hand, a student named Kothapalli Rajini slammed Nara Lokesh in the zoom. Devender, who entered Zoom along with another student, got into an argument with Nara Lokesh asking him why the had to demand for not conducting examinations.

Meanwhile, Vamsi he had joined to the meeting to find out what Lokesh was saying. He said that Lokesh spoiled the children with political speeches and blaming the government.

AP TDP president Atchennaidu was incensed that the YSRCP had once again proved to be a fake party. He said YSRCP leaders who did not even pass the tenth grade had come to Zoom. Meeting and questioned whether it is wrong to hold a zoom meeting to encourage the students.