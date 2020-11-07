Kurnool: Scouts & Guides observe foundation day

Kurnool: ZP CEO and Chief Commissioner of District Scouts and Guides M Venkata Subbaiah called upon parents to inculcate discipline among children since tender stage. Participating as chief guest to mark the Foundation Day of Scouts and Guides organised at its central office here on Saturday, Subbaiah said that he will strive to clear all problems pertaining to the office building site and will take the issue to the notice of the district collector. He said the teachers should take the responsibility to inculcate good habits among the students. The CEO said Bharat Scouts and Guides Foundation Day would be celebrated every year on November 7 to commemorate the birthday of its founder Lord Baden Powell. Venkata Subbaiah emphasised the importance of self-discipline and assured to develop the office of Scouts and Guides.

District Education Officer (DEO) and Commissioner of Scouts and Guides, M Sai Ram also participated on the occasion.

Later, the officials presented certificates to 37 scout's masters that have completed basic course and 25 guide captains. Marking the occasion of Powell birthday, a blood donation camp was also organised. Every student has donated around 300 ml of blood to Red Cross Society. Prior to addressing the occasion, the officials garlanded the photo of Powell and paid rich tributes.