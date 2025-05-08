LG Electronics breaks ground for Rs.5000 cr plant at Sri City

SRI CITY: Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics Nara Lokesh laid the foundation stone for LG Electronics’ new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Sri City near Tirupati on Thursday, hailing the project as a turning point in Andhra Pradesh’s journey toward becoming a global electronics powerhouse.

Addressing a gathering that included LG Electronics India Managing Director Hong Ju Jeon and other key representatives, Lokesh said, “This is not just the beginning of a manufacturing unit—it’s the laying of a foundation for the future of Andhra Pradesh. Where innovation and investment meet, the future is built.”

The Rs.5,000-crore investment marks one of the largest foreign direct investments (FDI) in the state since the formation of the new people’s government. Spread over 247 acres, the LG facility will cover 1 million square meters of site area, with a built-up area of 220,000 square meters. The project is expected to generate 1,900 direct and indirect jobs, with LG’s main plant accounting for 1,500 of them.

Lokesh underscored the broader vision behind the initiative: “We’re not just building factories; we’re building the future of our state. This is about creating jobs, empowering youth, and transforming lives.”

The new facility will roll out smart and energy-efficient home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners. Starting with air conditioner production in 2026, other product lines will be phased in through 2029. Once fully operational, the plant will have an annual output capacity of 800,000 refrigerators, 850,000 washing machines, 1.5 million air conditioners, and 2 million compressors.

The initiative also brings a cluster of LG’s key vendor partners – including Ecoria, Kuroda Electric, Heng Sung India, Kyungsung Precision, and Taesung Electronics – who are expected to invest an additional Rs.839 crore and generate over 690 more jobs. These partners will help localise the supply chain by manufacturing critical components like compressors and heat exchangers within the state.

“This collaboration showcases Andhra Pradesh’s emergence as a competitive global hub for electronics manufacturing,” Lokesh noted. “When global industrial giants align with Andhra’s vision, transformative change becomes inevitable.”

The state government has pledged full support from land acquisition to construction and production. Lokesh reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to fostering an investor-friendly environment, adding, “We are open for business, eager for innovation, and ready for transformation.”

Thanking LG for selecting Andhra Pradesh for its prestigious unit, Lokesh said, “The LG factory will become a dream workplace for aspiring engineers, tech professionals, and future entrepreneurs. Together, we’re not just assembling machines—we’re creating opportunities.” Sri City Chairman C Srini Raju, founder MD Ravindra Sanna Reddy, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and others were present on the occasion.