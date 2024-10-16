Minister Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy reviews cyclone preparedness in Prakasam

Ongole: The Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy conducted a review meeting with district officials at the collectorate in Ongole on Tuesday to assess preparedness for an upcoming cyclone and coordinate response efforts.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister announced that the government is taking proactive measures to address potential challenges arising from heavy rainfall in the Prakasam district.

Collector A Thameem Ansariya briefed the minister about the situation in the district, the ongoing efforts by the district officials, the establishment of control rooms for inter-departmental coordination, and assistance provided to the public in need.

Officials informed that they are monitoring the low-lying areas and have plans in place for evacuation and the establishment of relief centres if necessary. The electricity department has 700 electric poles and 300 workers on standby, while hospitals are stocked with essential medicines, including anti-venom drugs.

Warnings have been issued against crossing streams and causeways during heavy water flow, and women police officers and local volunteers are conducting patrols to ensure public safety. The Roads and Buildings department has equipment ready to clear fallen trees and debris. The minister emphasised the need for officials and local representatives to work together effectively to manage the situation.

He acknowledged the benefits of the rainfall for drought-prone areas, while also ensuring measures are in place to protect standing crops and offering support for farmers in case of crop damage.

Fishing during this period was advised against, and support for affected fishermen is being considered. The minister expressed satisfaction with the preparations so far but urged officials to remain vigilant over the next three days. He stressed the importance of preventing loss of life and minimizing property damage.

Joint collector R Gopalkrishna, Additional SP Nageswara Rao, DRO R. Srilatha, DSWO Lakshmanaik, District Fisheries Officer Chandrasekhar Reddy, Agriculture Officer Srinivasa Rao, Horticulture Officer Gopichand, DPO G. Venkata Naidu, DTC Suseela, and other officials were present.