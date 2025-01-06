MLA Bode Prasad inaugurates mid-day meal scheme

Akunuru (Vuyyuru): Penamaluru MLA Bode Prasad inaugurated the Dokka Seethamma midday meal scheme for Intermediate students at the Government Junior College in Akunuru village of Vuyyuru mandal on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Bode Prasad appealed to the students to take advantage of this initiative and attend college regularly. Addressing the challenges faced by some students who work part-time to support their families, he said that the programme would alleviate hunger and allow them to focus on studies. He urged all students to dedicate themselves to their education to achieve success in life.

J Siri, first-year Bi PC student from Manikonda village, expressed her gratitude for the scheme, stating, “Our college operates from 9 am to 5 pm. Since I have to travel 10-km to reach the college by 9 am, it was nearly impossible to carry lunch. This Mid-Day Meal Scheme is a great relief for me and many other students.”

Principal Daram Vijayasree highlighted the achievements of the students over the past six months, showcasing the institution’s commitment to academic excellence.

Sarpanch Goli Vasanta Kumar, College Development Committee chairman Kakani Srinivasa Rao, IOB retired manager KBG Tilak and other government officials were present.