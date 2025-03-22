National Defence College team meets CS

Vijayawada : A team of several officers from New Delhi National Defence College met chief secretary K Vijayanand at Camp Office in Vijayawada on Friday. The meeting took place when a team of officers from Army, Navy, Air Force, National Defence Academy, DRDO and other departments led by Major General C P Sangra AVSM YSM (Rtd) visited the state as part of their study tour.

Speaking on this occasion, CS Vijayanand explained to them the various programmes being undertaken by the state government under the Swarnandhra 2047 Vision Plan as part of Viksit Bharat 2047. He especially explained the programmes being undertaken through the 10-point Plan to achieve the Swarnandhra goal.

Similarly, CS Vijayanand explained to them about the use of technology in the implementation of development and welfare schemes and programs. He explained how WhatsApp Governance was recently introduced in the state and how it is providing easy civic services to the people.

Major General CP Sangra, who is leading the delegation of the National Defence College, said that a team of 16 officers from various departments of his college is visiting various parts of the state as part of a study tour.

Principal secretary, general administration department Mukesh Kumar Meena and other officials participated in the meeting.