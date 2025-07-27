Natural farming effectively tackles climate change: Experts

Vijayawada: A four-day Natural Farming training programme began on Saturday at a private hotel in Guntur, hosted by the Centre of Natural Farming (CoNF) under the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF). Organised by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) in collaboration with MANAGE, Hyderabad, the programme welcomed a 34-member delegation from Kerala, including scientists from agricultural vniversities, Krishi Vigyan Kendra experts, and Farmer Mentor Trainers.

T Vijay Kumar, IAS (Retd.), executive vice-chairman of RySS, said that natural farming addresses the climate crisis through 365-day green cover, multi-layer cropping, and optimised photosynthesis without synthetic chemicals.

He described it as an emerging science focused on biological mediation in nutrient and water cycling, pest management, and plant physiology. S M Vijayanand, IAS (Retd.), former chief secretary of Kerala, joined virtually, affirming Kerala’s commitment to sustainable, climate-resilient farming through collaborative learning.

D V Raidu, IAS (Retd.), senior advisor at RySS, emphasised that year-round green cover and multi-layer cropping reduce carbon emissions, enhance soil structure, and boost biodiversity.

He advocated for farmer-centric models and knowledge sharing to scale Natural Farming. The programme included a presentation on the Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (APCNF) journey, showcasing improved soil organic matter, flood resilience, and sustainable crop production. Technical sessions were led by RySS experts, including Sudhakar, G R Dharmendar, K Ramachandram, and Vishy, alongside APCNF staff. The training will continue until July 29.