New toilet facilities inaugurated at BC boys hostel

Dharmavaram: In a significant step towards student welfare, new toilet facilities were inaugurated at the BC Boys Hostel in Dharmavaram town and at the Zilla Parishad High School in Gottlur village, Dharmavaram rural mandal. These facilities were constructed with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, in collaboration with Samskruti Seva Samstha, and initiated under the efforts of Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav.

The inauguration was carried out on Monday by Minister Yadav’s wife, Triveni, during a special programme. Addressing the gathering, she emphasised that proper sanitation facilities are essential for the health and well-being of students. She noted that safe and hygienic toilets, especially for girl students, play a crucial role in supporting their continued education.

Triveni appreciated the joint efforts of the government, voluntary organisations, and corporate bodies inproviding a clean learning environment for students in both urban and rural areas. She also assured the public that Minister Satya Kumar Yadav’s office is always accessible for addressing the problems of students and citizens, offering “Triveni Bharosa” (Triveni’s assurance) that people’s issues will be resolved without delay.

The event was attended by School HM Jagannatham, Project Coordinator Vinay, BC Hostel Wardens Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Jyothi, Market Yard Chairperson Arunashree, town and rural BJP presidents Chandra, senior leaders Elukunta Lakshminarayana, Chintalapalli Kondayya, Kancham Leelavathi, hostel staff, and several community representatives.