Ongole: Implement district credit plan totally, bankers told

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar advised bankers to make sure the district credit plan is completely implemented and loans are issued as per the target. He presided over the district level bankers' meet held at the district Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Lead district manager Yugandhar explained to the Collector that the district annual credit plan for 2022-23 is prepared for Rs 14,590.81 crore. He explained that they will be issuing Rs 7871.69 crore for agriculture and Rs 2,159.74 crore for industries and service fields as part of the Rs 10,985.36 crore earmarked for the priority sector. He informed that in the credit marked for the agriculture sector, they will be issuing Rs 5,820.06 crore as crop loans, Rs 1,673.68 crore as long-term agriculture loans, and Rs 140.42 crore for agri-infrastructure, Rs 237.54 crore for agri-ancillary activities.

The LDM explained that in the total credit plan, they are allocating 75.29 per cent of funds to the priority sector. He also informed that they achieved 93 per cent in the credit plan for the year 2021-22.

Responding to the credit plan, Collector Dinesh Kumar asked the bankers to see they disburse 100 per cent of the loans, with priority to agriculture, particularly in giving loans to tenant farmers. The collector mentioned that the government has decided to release water from the Nagarjuna Sagar project for Kharif crops from July 15 and advised the bankers to issue loans to farmers prior to the start of the season. He asked them to link each Rythu Bharosa Kendram to a branch of the bank, and issue Kisan Credit Cards to the eligible. He ordered the bankers to sanction Rs 35,000 as special help to the women from SHGs constructing houses in Jagananna Colonies.

RBI LBO Sai Charan, Canara Bank RM Maruti Sasidhar, PDCC bank CEO Satyavathi, NABARD DDM M Venkataramana, DRDA PD Baburao, MEPMA PD Ravikumar, and other officers also participated in the meeting.