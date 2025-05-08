Live
- Padmavati Parinayam enters 2nd day
Highlights
The three-day annual Padmavati Parinayam entered second day on Wednesday evening at Tirumala.
Tirumala: The three-day annual Padmavati Parinayam entered second day on Wednesday evening at Tirumala.
Sri Malayappa reached the wedding venue on Aswa Vahanam on the second day while Sridevi and Bhudevi on separate Tiruchis.
The tastefully decorated Parinaya Mandapam hosted the celestial wedding ceremony on Suddha Dasami Tithi, the actual day of the divine wedding of the deities as per Puranas.
After a series of traditional events like Chaturveda Paarayanam-Raga-Tala-Sangeeta-Harikatha programs, in the presence of the finely decked Utsava murthies, the celestial wedding ceremony was observed in a grand manner in the pleasant evening amidst gentle showers.
Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, other officials, devotees were present.
