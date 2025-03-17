Pemmasani lays stone for development works

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar along with the MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar on Sunday laid foundation stone for the construction of culverts and roads at Koppuravuru, Takkellapadu and Pedaravuru villages of Pedakakani mandal here on Sunday. He criticised the YSRCP government for neglecting development.

He along with MLA inaugurated a cement road laid at cost of Rs 43 lakh at Takkellapadu village. They laid the foundation stone for the construction of a culvert at a cost of Rs 23 lakh. Speaking on the occasion, Chandrasekhar said development is possible with the coalition government in the state. He except culvert works and CC Road works in Pedakakani, remaining works were completed.

He said they laid the foundation stone for PMGSY works to be taken up at a cost of Rs 4.71 crore. Later, Chandrasekhar along with MLA Galla Madhavi held negotiations with the traders in the PVK Naidu Municipal Corporation Market at GMC Council. He enquired about the problems of the traders. He discussed steps to be taken to construct the PVK Naidu Municipal Corporation Market without hiking shop rents. He invited opinions of the traders and traders’ association leaders. GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, GMC TDP floor leader Kovelamudi Ravindra and deputy mayor Sk Sajila were present.