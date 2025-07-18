People asked to join as partners in P-4 programme

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has called upon the people to join as partners in P-4 programme with an objective to eradicate poverty in the district.

The Collector has inaugurated a one-day workshop on.P-4 concept at Tikkana Pranganam on the premises of the Collectorate here on Thursday.

Stating that P-4 was a voluntary concept, he said that it would provide an opportunity to the local philanthropists and financially well-settled sections in the society to voluntarily join the programme and ensure its success.

He said that in view of propagating the programme, the administration has set up a call center with the number 1800-425-1999 for clarification of doubts over P-4.

The Collector urged the officials who participated in the workshop to utilise the opportunity as it is meant to motivate the people towards skill development and various business opportunities. He said that it will be mandatory to receive feedback from the local public representatives and MLAs in the selection of Bangaru Kutumbalu. Voluntary organisations should be involved to ensure success of the P-4 programme.

Atmakur RDO Pavani, Planning department in-charge officer Lakshmi Narasimhulu and others were present.