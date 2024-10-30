Prasadams In Temples: High-level panel to prepare norms for ghee procurement

Vijayawada: Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy issued orders constituting a high level experts’ committee of officials to prepare guidelines for procurement of cow ghee to be used in making the prasadams in temples in the state. The minister on Tuesday held a meeting with the officials of the endowments and dairies at the state endowments office at Gollapudi on Tuesday and discussed how much quantity of ghee is required for making prasadams by temples.

The officials informed the minister that 1,500 tonne cow ghee is needed every year for making prasadams in temples. The minister enquired how many dairies are supplying ghee, how much quantity of ghee required by the temples and the procedures are followed. The officials told the minister that 25 litre cow milk is needed to prepare a kilogram of ghee.

Responding to this, Ramanarayana Reddy instructed the endowments commissioner S Satyanarayana to constitute a high level committee and submit a report on collection of cow ghee in the state.

The officials and dairy representatives told the minister that the previous YSRCP government changed the guidelines on procurement of cow ghee and started tendering process in 2022. They said many dairies refused to supply ghee to the temples because so many rules and conditions set by the government for supply of ghee.

Ramanarayana further instructed the officials to visit some parts of the state to get first-hand information on the availability of cow milk, supply, consumption and other details.

Endowments Satyanarayana presided over the meeting that lasted two hours.

Ponnur MLA and Sangam Dairy chairman Dhulipalla Narendra requested the minister to give equal opportunities to all dairies for supply of cow milk.