Purandeswari responds to Allu Arjun arrest in stampede case, says it is not one's fault

BJP MP and state president D Purandeswari addressed the recent stampede incident at Sandhya Theater, which occurred during the screening of the much-anticipated film "Pushpa 2." Purandeswari emphasized that the situation should not be attributed solely to the film's star, Allu Arjun, who attended the theater in his capacity as an actor.

"It is unfair to hold Allu Arjun responsible without considering the circumstances involving others present," she stated, reinforcing the need for a fair assessment of the incident.

In addition to her remarks on the stampede, Purandeswari discussed the ongoing debate surrounding the proposed Jamili elections. She highlighted that the bill concerning these elections has been presented to the Lok Sabha and is currently under review by the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

"Jamili elections are not a matter that a single party can implement on its own," she noted.

Purandeswari assured that feedback from all political parties and the public would be taken into account before any final decisions are made. "We will discuss the potential advantages and disadvantages thoroughly," she added, advocating for a comprehensive evaluation process.