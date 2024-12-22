Live
- PM Modi Visits Indian Labour Camp And Engages With Diaspora In Kuwait
- South Korea: Main opposition urges acting president to sign special counsel bills or face consequences
- Central PSUs record 47 per cent jump in net profit for 2023-24, market cap doubles
- Man In Madhya Pradesh Dies By Suicide, Leaves Video Alleging Harassment
- AAP Likely To Replace Shoaib Iqbal With Son Aaley Muhammad Iqbal For Matia Mahal Seat
- Multi-Storey Building Collapse In Mohali Triggers Massive Rescue Operation
- Anti-Corruption Officers Assaulted By Revenue Clerks In Uttar Pradesh
- Earthquake tremors felt again in Prakasam district
- G Trisha, spinners star as India win inaugural U19 Women’s Asia Cup title
- Security Forces Arrest Two Terrorist Associates In North Kashmir's Sopore
Just In
Purandeswari responds to Allu Arjun arrest in stampede case, says it is not one's fault
BJP MP and state president D Purandeswari addressed the recent stampede incident at Sandhya Theater, which occurred during the screening of the much-anticipated film "Pushpa 2."
BJP MP and state president D Purandeswari addressed the recent stampede incident at Sandhya Theater, which occurred during the screening of the much-anticipated film "Pushpa 2." Purandeswari emphasized that the situation should not be attributed solely to the film's star, Allu Arjun, who attended the theater in his capacity as an actor.
"It is unfair to hold Allu Arjun responsible without considering the circumstances involving others present," she stated, reinforcing the need for a fair assessment of the incident.
In addition to her remarks on the stampede, Purandeswari discussed the ongoing debate surrounding the proposed Jamili elections. She highlighted that the bill concerning these elections has been presented to the Lok Sabha and is currently under review by the Joint Parliamentary Committee.
"Jamili elections are not a matter that a single party can implement on its own," she noted.
Purandeswari assured that feedback from all political parties and the public would be taken into account before any final decisions are made. "We will discuss the potential advantages and disadvantages thoroughly," she added, advocating for a comprehensive evaluation process.