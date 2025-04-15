‘Red Book’ constitution being enforced in AP, alleges MP

Nellore: Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy has accused the State government of implementing ‘Red Book Constitution,’ alleging politically motivated legal cases against YSRCP leaders.

During a press conference at party’s district office on Monday, the MP asserted that YSRCP district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy was falsely implicated in illegal quartz mining and transportation from Rusthum Mines as an act of political vendetta.

He stated that the government, unable to tolerate Kakani Govardhan Reddy’s opposition to its perceived wrongdoings, fabricated the charges.

MP Gurumoorthy also alleged that YSRCP MLC Meriga Muralidhar was placed under house arrest when he attempted to inspect Rusthum Mines, further demonstrating the government’s vendetta politics.

The MP expressed confidence that the cases against Kakani would be dismissed due to lack of factual basis. He claimed that the issue was deliberately magnified by ruling party leaders after Rusthum Mines owner refused to sell them quartz, which he had legal permission to extract.

The MP concluded that this refusal was the primary reason for the fabricated cases against Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

Party Nellore city in-charge Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy and others were present.