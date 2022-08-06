SC Commission begins probe into death of Narayana

Nellore: Director of National Commission for Scheduled Castes, State Office for Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana Dr G Sunil Kumar Babu on Saturday visited Podalakur mandal to conduct investigation on the alleged suicide of Udayagiri Narayana, 38, on June 19. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes took up the issue seriously and directed for a spot investigation in the matter.

It may be recalled that Narayana was working as a labourer at a brick factory near Gayatri Sugar Factory in Podalakur mandal and the owner of kiln Vamsi Naidu lodged a complaint with Podalakur police suspecting his role in a theft. Police interrogated Narayana and sent him away. TDP leaders alleged that the victim was summoned twice to the police station and his body was found hanging to a tree close to the village on next day.

The autopsy for Narayana's body was conducted two days after the incident and his wife Padma alleged that the injury marks on her husband's body were not mentioned in the autopsy report and demanded a fresh postmortem again. She earlier blamed the police personnel for forcing them to conduct cremation disregarding their family sentiments.

Padma alleged that Vamsi Naidu and Podalakur SI SK Karimullah killed her husband and showed it as a case of suicide by hanging his body to a tree. She said that there was no reason for her husband to commit suicide and accused the role of cops visiting her house every day and taking her signatures on blank papers.

TDP leaders lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and demanded action against responsible for Narayana's death. Narayana's wife submitted a representation to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and alleged that her husband died in police lockup due to torture by the SI and other police personnel of Podalakur police station.

The Commission mentioned in its letter on August 5 that neither the District Collector nor the Superintendent of Police have forwarded an action taken report to them within seven days. The Commission warned that they would have to exercise the powers of Civil Courts conferred under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and will issue summons for their appearance in person or by a representative before the Commission if they fail to comply with the requirements.

Further, SP Ch Vijaya Rao denied role of Podalakur police personnel in suicide of Narayana on July 13 and said the incident was only due to personal reasons, releasing some video footages to the media persons.

Commission members visited the places and interacted with the family members of Narayana, police personnel and others on Saturday. Director of the Commission Dr Dr G Sunil Kumar Babu who interacted with District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu and SP Ch Vijaya Rao and other officials, asked them to submit a detailed report to the commission by August 30.

Sunil Kumar Babu said they have interacted with Udayagiri Padma and the state government provided employment, house site, ex gratia of Rs 4,12,500 and education support to the children.