State witnessing growth under Naidu’s leadership: Veerraju
Guntur: MLC and BJP national executive member Somu Veerraju said development is possible with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
While travelling by Vande Bharat Express via Guntur, he stayed a few minutes at Guntur Railway Station and addressed the media on Sunday. He hailed the Centre for renovating the railway stations.
He said the Centre was ready to accept any proposals sent by the State government for development of Andhra Pradesh. He recalled that he spoke long back about liquor scam that took place in the State under the previous YSRCP regime. He flayed the YSRCP government for committing irregularities in liquor sales.
He said investors were coming forward to invest in the State after the coalition government was formed. Replying to a query by reporters, he said that former MP V Vijayasai Reddy may join the BJP.