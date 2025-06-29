Students advised to become job creators

Visakhapatnam: The campus of Sri Venkateswara College of Pharmacy came alive with former students as they hosted ‘AAVIRBHAAV-2025’, a graduation ceremony that celebrated a new generation of pharmacy professionals.

Delivering a keynote address at the event held at the campus on Saturday, Dr. Gedela Srinubabu, CEO of Pulsus Group highlighted the theme ‘pharma’s path forward’ “Today’s students are tomorrow’s entrepreneurs. Students should not just seek jobs, but build businesses, lead innovation, and become creators of opportunities,” he stressed.

Focusing on the growing significance of North Andhra, Dr Srinubabu emphasised that Srikakulam is well-positioned to emerge as a pharma innovation corridor, a vibrant ecosystem for pharmaceutical manufacturing, formulation R&D, and AI-integrated healthcare solutions. “If our academic institutions align their curriculum with future needs of the pharmaceutical industry, global companies will choose North Andhra as the destination for setting up their formulation and R&D centres,” the CEO underlined.

He called on educational leaders, policy makers, and local industries to collaborate in building the infrastructure and talent pool needed to transform this vision into a reality.

Terming Etcherla as a fast-growing academic and industrial node, he stated that it has all the potential to be transformed into Silicon Valley of North Andhra. About his future plans, he said that Pulsus Group is setting up an AI-Based Pharma Healthcare IT Hub in Hyderabad, a satellite centre in North Andhra to support regional innovation, research, and employment.